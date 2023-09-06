Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed assures fair rental rates for vacant ETPB properties

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday announced that the rental rates for vacant ETPB properties would be set in line with market demand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday announced that the rental rates for vacant ETPB properties would be set in line with market demand.

During his visit to the Head Office of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), he said the Board would take immediate action to reclaim properties from illegal occupants and stressed the need for dialogue at all levels to resolve ongoing issues within the Board.

Minister Aneeq emphasized the importance of addressing the increasing number of Hindu and Sikh pilgrims coming from India. He stated that discussions would be held with relevant authorities to facilitate their visit.

He said in a bid to improve scholarships opportunities for non-Muslim students, the Board would undertake swift measures.

The minister also highlighted the importance of promoting religious tourism and ensuring comfortable facilities for non-Muslim pilgrims visiting Pakistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan should have a positive international image.

"I am the minister for all religions in Pakistan. Some elements are trying to tarnish Pakistan's image, but their efforts will not succeed," he remarked.

Earlier, ETPB Chairman Syed Atta ur Rehman briefed the minister about the Board's objectives and activities. He mentioned that the department was responsible for the management and collection of revenue of over 109,000 acres of agricultural and non-agricultural lands throughout the country.

He mentioned that under its administration, there were 11,495 residential and commercial units and 19 plazas adding that geo-tagging was complete for 99% of properties and 92% of lands.

Atta ur Rehman said Pakistan-India agreements allowed 7,500 Sikh and 1,000 Hindu pilgrims to visit Pakistan. The Board was offering educational scholarships worth Rs13 million for non-Muslim students.