Open Menu

Caretaker Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed Warns Against Undermining Youth With Religious Misconceptions

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed warns against undermining youth with religious misconceptions

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed expressed concerns over certain elements attempting to sow doubts and misconceptions among the nation's youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed expressed concerns over certain elements attempting to sow doubts and misconceptions among the nation's youth.

Addressing students during an event here at Rawalpindi Arts Council, organized by the Suffa Sweet Home the other day, he emphasized the need for young individuals to be equipped with knowledge and wisdom to tackle contemporary challenges.

Minister Aneeq stressed the importance of fostering a strong connection with Almighty Allah and the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He outlined the three phases of the life of the Prophet (PBUH) as the pursuit of truth, its proclamation, and its implementation, paralleling these phases to Allama Iqbal's poetry and the interpretation of Quranic verses.

He noted that the Holy Quran holds the solution to all of humanity's issues.

The minister also pointed out that Muslims should not only be social workers but also leaders.

He highlighted the significance of a united Islamic community and noted that Muslims constitute 25 per cent of humanity, making their global impact undeniable.

He said, “If we follow the right path, problems like Gaza, Burma, Kashmir would not arise.” He urged scholars and leaders to guide the nation and instil hope rather than despair, emphasizing that “despair is a trait of Satan.”

He concluded on a hopeful note, stating that “Pakistan's bright days are ahead.”

The seminar featured speeches by former Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood, Mufti Zubair, and other scholars and intellectuals. During the event, outstanding students in the speech competitions were rewarded with prizes.

Participants in the seminar strongly condemned the severe atrocities in Gaza by the occupier Israel, using harsh language to denounce the ongoing genocide of Muslims.

Related Topics

Israel Burma Gaza Young Guide Rawalpindi Muslim Event Mufti All

Recent Stories

UAE opens mobile hospital to treat quake-affected ..

UAE opens mobile hospital to treat quake-affected people in Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 World Polio Day will be observes on October 24

World Polio Day will be observes on October 24

3 minutes ago
 Gold rate increased to Rs4,900 per tola

Gold rate increased to Rs4,900 per tola

3 minutes ago
 Rohit hits fifty as India cruise in reply to Pakis ..

Rohit hits fifty as India cruise in reply to Pakistan's 191

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Highway Research & Training Centre ..

Pakistan-China Highway Research & Training Centre to be Formally Propelled Durin ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews digitalisation of LDA

Commissioner reviews digitalisation of LDA

3 minutes ago
Rs.352.2m fine imposed on 2,825 power pilferers

Rs.352.2m fine imposed on 2,825 power pilferers

3 minutes ago
 Girl, her 'paramour' killed

Girl, her 'paramour' killed

38 minutes ago
 Awareness walk on World Standards Day held

Awareness walk on World Standards Day held

38 minutes ago
 PM to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 1 ..

PM to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 17-18

38 minutes ago
 Holy Prophet’s life an example to follow for hum ..

Holy Prophet’s life an example to follow for humanity

38 minutes ago
 Al Jazira secures first place, Baniyas Takes runne ..

Al Jazira secures first place, Baniyas Takes runner-up on second day of Challeng ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan