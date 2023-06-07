Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Hajj Complex Hayatabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Caretaker Minister for Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel Thursday visited Hajj Complex Hayatabad and reviewed facilities being provided to pilgrims.

Secretary Hajj, Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs Department Dr. Asad Ali was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister said that "Hujjaj Kiram" are ambassadors of Pakistan abroad and they would be provided all of the facilities.

He also met with pilgrims and inquired about their problems and concerns.

He also directed the authorities to provide passport and visa documents to pilgrims in Hajj complex from next year. The minister also inspected the vaccination center, dispensary and training center in the hajj complex.

He was also briefed by Director Hajj KP about and was told that 21 thousand pilgrims from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would perform Hajj in this year.

He informed that about 8,000 pilgrims have been vaccinated and trained while thirteen flights of pilgrims have also departed.