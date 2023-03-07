UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister For Timely Completion Of Auqaf Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Caretaker minister for timely completion of auqaf projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Haj, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah, here Tuesday directed the timely completion of projects being initiated by the Auqaf Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Haj, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah, here Tuesday directed the timely completion of projects being initiated by the Auqaf Department.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on projects being launched by the department. The meeting, among others, was attended by the secretary, additional secretary and concerned officials of the department.

The meeting was briefed about the projects relating to auqaf properties, the purchase of lands for graveyards, rules and regulations and the provision of stipends to religious leaders of the minority community.

Addressing the meeting, the caretaker minister expressed satisfaction with the performance of the department and directed staff to further improve their output.

He also directed the provision of detailed information to administrators of the auqaf department about Auqaf Properties Ordinance 1979, Charitable Act 2021, Shrine Act 1991, Quran board and lease policy of auqaf land.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Progress Jamal Shah

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

3 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

15 minutes ago
 Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

23 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

23 minutes ago
 Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-ball ..

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

23 minutes ago
 100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.