Caretaker minister for timely completion of auqaf projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Haj, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah, here Tuesday directed the timely completion of projects being initiated by the Auqaf Department.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on projects being launched by the department. The meeting, among others, was attended by the secretary, additional secretary and concerned officials of the department.

The meeting was briefed about the projects relating to auqaf properties, the purchase of lands for graveyards, rules and regulations and the provision of stipends to religious leaders of the minority community.

Addressing the meeting, the caretaker minister expressed satisfaction with the performance of the department and directed staff to further improve their output.

He also directed the provision of detailed information to administrators of the auqaf department about Auqaf Properties Ordinance 1979, Charitable Act 2021, Shrine Act 1991, Quran board and lease policy of auqaf land.