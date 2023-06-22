Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad orders monitoring transport fares

Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad has ordered for strict monitoring of transport fares on the occasion of Eidul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad has ordered for strict monitoring of transport fares on the occasion of Eidul-Azha.

After assuming responsibilities as transport minister, Ibrahim Murad expressed his determination that overcharging from passengers going to hometowns on the Eid would be stopped in any case. He said that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered to provide all possible facilities to the passengers.

Ibrahim Murad directed the Punjab transport secretary to form a special squad to prevent overcharging. "Setting up counters for passengers at bus stands should also be reviewed", he said. Provincial transport minister warned that immediate action would be taken on the complaints of passengers. "Strict action will be taken against bus stand on complaint of overcharging", said Murad. He said that transporters' organizations should also be taken into confidence in this regard.