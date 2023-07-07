Open Menu

Caretaker Minister Grieves Over Death Of Children In Landslide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Rehabilitation and Relief, Taj Muhammad Afridi Friday expressed grief over death of children in Shangla landslide incident and said that government fully supports bereaved families in this hour of need.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that government stood with ill-fated families.

He also directed Relief Department and Rescue 1122 to remain vigilant and be prepared to meet any untoward incident during monsoon.

He also directed authorities to inform public about any situation and adopting preventive measures.

He also urged people to help the government in its efforts and avoid littering to clear sanitation channels.

