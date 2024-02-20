Caretaker Minister Inaugurates Child Protection Unit At Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:34 PM
Caretaker Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education and Prisons, Justice Retd. Irshad Qaisar on Tuesday inaugurated a child protection unit at Nishtar Special Education Center, Kohat
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Special education and Prisons, Justice Retd. Irshad Qaisar on Tuesday inaugurated a child protection unit at Nishtar Special Education Center, Kohat.
The function was arranged by the Child Protection and Welfare Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in assistance with UNICEF.
The minister on the occasion said the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was committed to discharge its national and international responsibility by providing protection to its children and people looking after them. For this purpose, she said all available resources were be utilized.
Likewise, she said in collaboration with UNICEF, the provincial government was making efforts to establish child protection committees at district level and devising a comprehensive policy for child protection units besides, working on constancy of helpline 1121 of child protection.
She also praised the efforts of UNICEF towards this end.
She said the children were our future and providing them with best possible opportunities and welfare initiatives was the need of the hour. She said the KP has surpassed other provinces in child protection endeavors.
The function was also addressed by the Chief Protection Officer, Ejaz Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist of UNICEF, Suhail Ahmad, Professor of Kohat University, Mehmood Khattak and Program Manager, Muhammad Wasim.
Later, the minister cut the ribbon by formally inaugurating the child protection unit and visited its various sections.
Recent Stories
OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government
Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner
Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership
PSX gains 4.49 points
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substandard juice, imposes fines
Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt
China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy
Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar
NTDC installs 2nd 250MVA Auto Transformer at 220 kV Grid Station Ghakkar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substandard juice, imposes fines2 minutes ago
-
LWMC completes cleanliness arrangements for Raiwind Ijtema16 minutes ago
-
NUML organizes national conference on Mother-Tongue16 minutes ago
-
LHC acquits murder convict for poor prosecution25 minutes ago
-
PITB holds medical camp for staff, families26 minutes ago
-
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls29 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for torturing mother56 minutes ago
-
Excise dept confiscate 246 defaulting vehicles during tax recovery campaign56 minutes ago
-
Senators demand probe for fair elections, respect of public mandate56 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elects 55 first-time Assembly members1 hour ago
-
Halal Food Authority inspects edible items at shops1 hour ago