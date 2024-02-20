Open Menu

Caretaker Minister Inaugurates Child Protection Unit At Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Special education and Prisons, Justice Retd. Irshad Qaisar on Tuesday inaugurated a child protection unit at Nishtar Special Education Center, Kohat.

The function was arranged by the Child Protection and Welfare Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in assistance with UNICEF.

The minister on the occasion said the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was committed to discharge its national and international responsibility by providing protection to its children and people looking after them. For this purpose, she said all available resources were be utilized.

Likewise, she said in collaboration with UNICEF, the provincial government was making efforts to establish child protection committees at district level and devising a comprehensive policy for child protection units besides, working on constancy of helpline 1121 of child protection.

She also praised the efforts of UNICEF towards this end.

She said the children were our future and providing them with best possible opportunities and welfare initiatives was the need of the hour. She said the KP has surpassed other provinces in child protection endeavors.

The function was also addressed by the Chief Protection Officer, Ejaz Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist of UNICEF, Suhail Ahmad, Professor of Kohat University, Mehmood Khattak and Program Manager, Muhammad Wasim.

Later, the minister cut the ribbon by formally inaugurating the child protection unit and visited its various sections.

