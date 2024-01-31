Caretaker minister inaugurates reconstruction, upgradation of LMH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash on Wednesday formally inaugurated the reconstruction and upgradation of Liaqat Memorial Hospital Kohat to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 2 billion.

Medical Superintendent LMH,l Dr. Hashim Jamshed Syed, Principal Kohat Medical University Professor Dr. Musarat Jabeen and Dr. Fauzia Gul also addressed the inauguration ceremony and thanked the finance minister for taking a keen interest in the affairs of the hospital.

The minister also inaugurated the Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Shabistan Plaza with a cost of Rs.

432 million. On the occasion, Tehsil Mayor Kohat, Qari Sher Zaman and Town Municipal Officer, Muhammad Shoaib briefed the provincial minister regarding municipal services, revenue targets and tax collections.

The minister also launched a plantation campaign by planting saplings in LMH, Jinnah Municipal library and the TMA Office.

Later, the minister also visited the office of Kohat Development Authority and Kohat District Headquarters Teaching Hospital and checked the attendance of the staff. He also inquired about the problems of staff and assured cooperation to solve them.