Caretaker minister Javed Akram inaugurates VCs conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated a four-day conference on 'Leadership and Management of Vice Chancellors' organized by Punjab Higher education Commission at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir and vice chancellors of various universities attended the conference. PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir highlighted the objectives of the Vice Chancellors' Leadership Conference.

The provincial health minister said that the quality of universities could be further improved by utilizing administrative skills.

He said the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education was also introducing a leadership programme for doctors. "We are trying to provide better healthcare facilities to patients coming to the government hospitals of Punjab" he added.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir said the purposeof vice chancellors' training was to improve the efficiency of responsibilities andadministrative skills.