UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister Javed Akram Inaugurates VCs Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Caretaker minister Javed Akram inaugurates VCs conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated a four-day conference on 'Leadership and Management of Vice Chancellors' organized by Punjab Higher education Commission at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir and vice chancellors of various universities attended the conference. PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir highlighted the objectives of the Vice Chancellors' Leadership Conference.

The provincial health minister said that the quality of universities could be further improved by utilizing administrative skills.

He said the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education was also introducing a leadership programme for doctors. "We are trying to provide better healthcare facilities to patients coming to the government hospitals of Punjab" he added.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir said the purposeof vice chancellors' training was to improve the efficiency of responsibilities andadministrative skills.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Hotel HEC Government

Recent Stories

ADX delegation concludes second London roadshow

ADX delegation concludes second London roadshow

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

15 minutes ago
 Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test ser ..

Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test series

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster ..

Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster off the coast

36 minutes ago
 FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ ..

FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ role in implementing Corporat ..

44 minutes ago
 MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs r ..

MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs registered in National Programm ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.