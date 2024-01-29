Caretaker Minister launches scientific laboratory for archaeological research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Culture, Antiquities and Archives Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah on Monday inaugurated

a scientific laboratory for archaeological research and exploration.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah highlighted the laboratory's significance.

"The Scientific Laboratory of Exploration and Excavation branch is an initiative in archaeological research taken by the Government of Sindh, " he said.

He emphasized the department's commitment to advancing archaeological methodologies by integrating advanced technologies like Laminar Flow and Fume Hoods to enhance artefact analysis, preservation and chemical testing in a controlled environment.

He commended the relentless dedication and teamwork of Roshan Ali Kanasro, Resident Director of Planning and Development Works of the Culture Department, for his pivotal role in establishing the Scientific Laboratory and enhancing the Exploration and Excavation Branch.

Moreover, Dr. Shah unveiled a new Web Portal, marking a significant milestone in making the region's rich archaeological endeavours accessible to the public. This online platform will provide access to research papers and meticulously compiled field diaries, shedding light on the daily activities, observations, and findings during archaeological expeditions, he informed.

Director General Antiquities, Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro emphasized the portal's role in preserving the heritage of the Indus Valley Civilization by digitizing artifact details from various archaeological sites, facilitating researchers and students of archaeology and history.

Dr. Syed Shakir Ali Shah provided insights into the history of archaeology in South Asia, particularly in Sindh and Punjab, underscoring the Government of Sindh's milestone in preserving the history of the Indus Valley Civilization for future generations. Prior to the inauguration, Amar Fayaz Buriro, Director of the Abdul Majid Bhurgri Institute of Language Engineering, presented the online portal of the Exploration and Excavation Branch, featuring over 300 field diaries.

These diaries will serve as valuable resources for understanding the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of exploration and excavation and the historical aspects of the Indus Valley Civilization.

The ceremony concluded with Khalid Chachar extending a vote of thanks to the honourable guests and participants for their contributions to advancing archaeological research and preservation efforts in Sindh.