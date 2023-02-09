UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister Opens Urs Celebrations At Syed Sakhi Sauf Shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Azfer Ali Nasir visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Sakhi Sauf located in the Walled City here and inaugurated the urs celebrations, here on Thursday.

He laid wreath at the grave of spiritual figure and recited Fateha. The caretaker minister also reviewed the restoration work of the historic Mughal-era Wazir Khan Masjid. Secretary and Chief Administrator of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari and Walled City officials gave a briefing about the restoration work. Azfer Ali Nasir promised that the historic mosque, a masterpiece of Mughal architecture, would be restored. He directed that the renovation work at Wazir Khan Masjid should be completed within the given time-frame.

He reviewed the security of the 'Darbar' and the mosque.

Meanwhile, the caretaker minister also visited shrine of Syed Ali Hajveri, commonly known as Data Sahib. Apart from reciting Fateha, he also prayed for prosperity of the country and recovery of the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. The caretaker provincial minister inaugurated the laying of new carpets in Data Darbar with the support of Al Madinah Foundation. Covering 12,540 square feet, these carpets cost Rs 25 lakh.

Azfer Ali Nasir said that the shrines of saints are a great source of spiritual blessings. "Laying of new carpets will provide convenience to the visitors," hoped the minister. He directed that the Auqaf officials should take special care of the security of the shrines and the facilities of the devotees.

