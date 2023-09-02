Open Menu

Caretaker Minister Promises Better Health Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that the Punjab government is making sincere efforts to provide better health facilities to people.

He was addressing an awareness seminar, organised by the CCL Pharmaceuticals on Gut-Brain connection at a local hotel on Saturday.

Dr. Javed Akram appreciated the CCL and other stakeholders for holding an awareness seminar on a very important topic. "We have to adopt a healthy lifestyle to lead a healthy life," he said.

The minister said that Pakistan's Society of Internal Medicine is going to hold an international conference from Sept 22 to 24 at PC Bhorban in which experts from all-over the world would participate. He said: "Population of the country is growing by every passing hour so we will have to provide better health facilities to people in the same ratio.

" Every 50-year-old person in Pakistan is suffering from high blood pressure. "To protect people of Pakistan from various dangerous and deadly diseases and epidemics, we will have to resort to modern technology," he said.

The minister distributed commemorative shields among speakers at the end of the seminar.

Prof. Dr. Aftab Mohsin, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran from King Edward Medical University, Dr. Junaid Rasool, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Khan from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Prof. Dr. Tariq Wasim, Associate Prof. Dr. Somia Iqtdar from King Edward Medical University, Assistant Professor Dr. Wafa Qaiser from Gulab Devi Hospital and a large number of doctors participated.

