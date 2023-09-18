Open Menu

Caretaker Minister Rana Hussain Visits Dar-ul -Aman Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Women Development and Education Sindh Rana Hussain paid a surprise visit to Dar-ul-Aman in Hyderabad

During the visit, Provincial Minister Rana Hussain inspected various parts of Dar-ul-Aman, got details regarding the arrangements, and expressed her satisfaction with the facilities provided to women in terms of security, food, and sanitation.

On this occasion, Khalida Soomro, the in-charge director of Dar-ul-Aman, briefed the provincial minister about the arrangements for Dar-ul-Aman and also informed him that there are currently 13 women seeking refuge in Dar-ul -Aman.

and all the women seeking refuge have been placed in accordance with court orders. Besides taking care of the daily needs of women in Hyderabad Dar-ul-Aman, they are also provided opportunities for technical and artistic education, she added.

Later, the Sindh Women Development Minister met with the women in Dar-ul-Aman and inquired about the facilities provided to them. On this occasion, Provincial Minister Education Department Sindh's Chief Curriculum Advisor, Dr. Fauzia Khan, and other officers were present.

