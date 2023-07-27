Caretaker Minister Shahid Khattak resignation approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The resignation of the Caretaker Minister Shahid Khattak Thursday was accepted soon after receiving the summary of the resignation of Shahid Khattak, caretaker minister of the administration department.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed the resignation summary of Caretaker Minister Shahid Khattak.

The Caretaker Chief Minister sent a summary to the Governor to accept the resignation of Minister Shahid Khattak.