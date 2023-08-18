Open Menu

Caretaker Minister Stresses Unity For Religious Harmony, Urges Vigilance Against Discord

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Friday said the principles of islam advocated no tolerance for tragic incidents such as the Jaranwala tragedy.

Addressing the media, he emphasized that Islam was inherently a religion of peace, and the root causes of such unfortunate events often stemmed from a disconnect with religious teachings and a lack of education.

Speaking passionately about the need for collective action, he urged all segments of society to join forces in eradicating ignorance, religious animosity, and extremism. "Only through a united effort can we eliminate the factors that lead to such incidents," he added.

The Jaranwala incident, which recently cast a shadow on Pakistan's global image, prompted Minister Aneeq Ahmed to emphasize the role of the state in safeguarding minority communities. "It is the solemn duty of the state to protect and nurture the well-being of all its citizens," he asserted, while also urging the public to remain vigilant and expose elements that seek to sow discord within their own communities.

In a bid to reassure the nation, he affirmed that the Jaranwala incident would not disrupt the prevailing atmosphere of religious harmony in Pakistan.

He expressed confidence in the resilience of the country's interfaith relations and urged leaders of various religions to collaborate in fostering mutual understanding and respect.

The minister also underscored the commitment of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to inclusivity. "Our doors are open to followers of all faiths, and we welcome dialogue and cooperation to strengthen the bonds of unity," he emphasized.

Promoting a sense of hope and solidarity, Minister Aneeq Ahmed concluded affirming the state's unwavering determination to take strong action against any elements that threaten the peace and stability of Pakistani society.

Earlier, Aneeq Ahmed, the newly appointed Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, formally assumed his ministerial duties on Friday. Upon his arrival at the ministry, he was greeted with a warm welcome by Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, accompanied by a host of other officials.

Subsequently, Minister Aneeq Ahmed engaged in an initial comprehensive briefing, acquainting himself with the ministry's wide-ranging responsibilities. Furthermore, he would receive an elaborate presentation outlining the proposed action plan for future on Saturday.

