Caretaker minister takes notice of jail clash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Prisons, Shafiullah Khan has taken notice of clashes among prisoners of the Central Jail Peshawar and sought a report from the Inspector General of Prisons with immediate effect.

According to an official handout issued here on Friday, the Caretaker Minister has hinted at stern action against those diluting the environment of prisons and said that similar incidents should not occur again.

He directed the jail administration to perform their responsibilities and duties in a better manner and unveil elements involved in such incidents to take action against them.