Caretaker minister takes stock of healthcare services at DHQ, Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria on Monday visited District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Dera Ismail Khan and took stock of healthcare facilities for the people of the area.

He was briefed by Hospital Director Dr Farrukh Jameel along with other senior officials of the hospital about various ongoing development initiatives and medical facilities being provided to patients.

During the visit, the minister also discussed various relevant matters with the chairman and members of the Board of Governors and senior officials of the hospital and lauded the board and hospital administration for introducing new wards and various new specialties in the hospital.

The provincial caretaker minister was also taken round various wards, private rooms, and trauma centers of the hospital. He also interacted with doctors and met patients and inquired about treatment services and the availability of medicines.

They expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and appreciated the incumbent administration of the hospital for ensuring the provision of medicines to patients irrespective of any social or political status.

Later, talking to media persons, Abdul Haleem Kasuria said the provincial government would take all possible measures to provide the best healthcare facilities to the masses and in that regard, more funds would be provided to the hospital enabling it to complete ongoing development work timely.