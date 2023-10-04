Open Menu

Caretaker Minister Underscore Need To Explore Potential Of Kumrat Valley

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 10:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Tourism, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel here Wednesday underscored the need for comprehensive efforts to fully realize the immense potential of Kumrat Valley.

He was chairing an online meeting in the conference room of the tourism department. The meeting was attended by Secretary Tourism, Muttahir Zeb, Chairman Kumrat Development Authority (KDA) Safeed Shah, Director General KDA Irfan Khan, and other concerned officials.

Chairing the meeting, the caretaker minister directed immediate action against illegal encroachments in Kumrat Valley.

He emphasized that preserving the region's natural landscape, its rich flora and fauna is of paramount importance and needed to maintain the natural beauty of the valley.

The meeting discussed the significance of implementing environmentally friendly initiatives in Kumrat to minimize the environmental impact of tourism. Measures including waste management, promotion of eco-friendly practices among tourists, and preservation of the region's biodiversity were also discussed.

The meeting also delved into the pivotal role of the Kumrat Development Authority in the development and protection of the natural beauty of the Kumrat Valley within the framework of established legal guidelines.

The caretaker minister directed authorities to conduct periodic reviews of progress and submit regular reports to ensure transparent and effective execution of initiatives.

