Caretaker Minister Unhappy With Pace Of Work At Business Park Sheikhupura

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has said that proper strategy and effective monitoring is needed for timely completion of development projects.

He was chairing a meeting at Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Secretariat here on Friday, in which Chief Executive Officer Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Ali Moazzam Syed gave a briefing on progress of development works at the Quaid-e-Azam business Park Sheikhupura.

The minister expressed his displeasure over slow progress on development projects and ordered for presenting a plan to complete works within the stipulated time period.

He said that along with completion of development works at the Business Park, construction of link roads should also be completed at the earliest. He said that only by providing standard industrial infrastructure at industrial estates, new factories could be set up. Delay in completion of development works of industrial estates could not be tolerated, he warned adding that the government wanted 100 per cent colonisation of industrial centres.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhatta, Additional Secretary Commerce, Senior Economic Adviser, officials of Nespak and related officers attended the meeting.

