Caretaker Minister Visits Central Control Room In Home Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel Wednesday said the provincial government has taken all the necessary steps for the peaceful observance of Muharram

The caretaker provincial minister expressed these views during his visit to the central control room that was established in Home Department. Secretary Home, Abid Majeed, other officials were also present on this occasion.

The caretaker minister was briefed about the working of the central control room. It was told that nine departments including security agencies are performing duties in the central control room.

Muharram mourning processions are being monitored in 14 districts of the province from control room that has been working seven days a week during the month of Muharram. Online software has been established for central control room and data from 14 districts and concerned departments is fed to central control room through software.

Kakakhel also visited Strategic Analysis Wing of Home Department and inspected the reports. He said that control room is providing best assistance to relevant institutions in maintaining peace during Muharram.

