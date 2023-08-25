Caretaker minister visits ESE Department

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (ESE) and Archives, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan here on Friday visited Higher Education Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (ESE) and Archives, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan here on Friday visited Higher Education Department.

He also met with Secretary Higher Education, Anila Durrani and discussed the matter relating to promotion of higher education in the province.

On the occasion, the caretaker minister was briefed about the performance of the Department and its ongoing projects.

The minister directed to further improve the performance and taking steps to develop a positive atmosphere of competition between educational institutions.