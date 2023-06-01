UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister Visits HR Directorate, Inquired About Operational Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights (HR) Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaisar here Thursday visited Directorate General Law and Human Rights and inquired about its working and operational matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights (HR) Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaisar here Thursday visited Directorate General Law and Human Rights and inquired about its working and operational matters.

Director General Human Rights Muhammad Idrees Khan briefed the minister about the working of the directorate and the status of human rights in the province.

He informed the caretaker minister about the modus operandi of inquiries and cases under KP Promotion, Protection and enforcement Act 2014. He also highlighted the work of Media Research Wing, training courses, workshops and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Islamia College and Benazir Women University.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister was directed to compile a report of problems being faced by the directorate and said that efforts would be made to resolve them.

Expressing satisfaction over working in the directorate, she said that monitoring of human rights would be further improved in the province. She also suggested proposals to improve the performance of the directorate.

