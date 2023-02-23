Caretaker minister visits PDMA, directs steps to facilitate tribal people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Rehabilitation, Taj Muhammad Afridi here Thursday visited Headquarters Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and inquired about the ongoing rehabilitation work in merged tribal districts.

Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain briefed the visiting minister about rehabilitation work in merged districts and the modus operandi of non-government organizations to help and rehabilitate tribesmen.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the performance of PDMA and directed timely steps to address the concerns and problems of displaced tribal people. He also directed the best available help for displaced persons who are returning to their native areas.

Later, he visited the Provincial Emergency Operation Centre of PDMA and inaugurated 177, a toll-free number for better assistance of people.