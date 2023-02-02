UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister Visits THQ Hospital Sambrial

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Caretaker minister visits THQ Hospital Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sambrial, inspected various departments of the hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients.

The caretaker minister also checked the record of medicines in the hospital pharmacy and expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the officials concerned. He also visited the emergency ward and the medical department, checked the cleanliness situation and inquired about the medical facilities, medicines and testing facilities from the patients and their attendants.

He said the caretaker provincial government was determined to provide the best medical facilities to citizens and efforts were being made to improve them as much as possible. He also met doctors and medical staff and expressed determination to use available resources to solve their problems.

