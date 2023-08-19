Caretaker minister vows to utilize all resources to promote Pakistani culture globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Saturday assured that his ministry will take exemplary measures to utilize all available resources to promote art, culture in the global arena and would focus on various welfare projects for the artist community.

"'Nowadays the world is gripped by technology so we have to incorporate technology with our culture to build the nation a modern and knowledge-based one generation after generation", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

"Government is committed for all the possible support to the department to promote language, literature and culture", he added.

He further added that PNCA, Lok virsa, letter of academy and all other related departments' up gradation will also be our priority areas, adding, the artists would be brought under the social safety net while promoting norms of societal peace and brotherhood through cultural activities.

"We want to strengthen the economy through promotion of art and culture, adding, efforts will be made to promote digital and visual art as well as performing art will also be patronized to provide healthy entertainment to people", he added.

He reiterated his government's commitment to do whatever is necessary as they did in the past to improve and develop the culture of the country.

Replying to a question, he replied that we want timely free, fair, and transparent elections within three months, adding, the interim government is committed to complying with the directions of the Election Commission for transferring and posting of any individual, necessary to hold free and fair elections.

To another question, he said revamping the economy is also a top priority of the caretaker government.