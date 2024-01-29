Caretaker Ministers, Govt Officials’ Foreign Tours Banned Ahead Of Polls
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2024 | 05:31 PM
The caretaker administration takes the proactive steps by restricting federal ministers and government employees from traveling abroad until the conclusion of the election procedures and the inauguration of the new government.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2024) The caretaker federal government on Monday imposed Ban on Foreign Tours for Federal Ministers and Officers
The government implemented a ban on foreign trips for federal ministers and government officials.
It's important to note that the Election Commission of Pakistan, in conjunction with the President, has set the national and provincial assembly elections for February 8. All necessary arrangements for the general election process have been duly finalized.
This decision highlights the caretaker government's dedication to ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted electoral process, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus on national affairs during this critical period.
