ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Caretaker of Sundar Sharif Pir Syed Habib Irfan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interests.

Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib was also present during the meeting, a PM Office press release said issued here.