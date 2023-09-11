Open Menu

Caretaker Pb Cabinet Decides Free Journeying For Students, Senior Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab cabinet in its first-ever meeting in the history of the city on Monday extended a big relief to freeing metro and orange line train services for students, senior citizens and differently-abled people.

The notification of the decision was also issued soon after the meeting.

Chaired by Punjab caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, the meeting among others was attended by ministers, advisors, chief secretary, IGP, ACS South Punjab and secretaries.

The cabinet also approved Rs 32,000 as minimum wages for labourers and sanctioned recommendations of a committee on admission policy to public medical and dental colleges 2023-24.

It gave the go-ahead to constitute a cabinet committee to devise a policy to tackle smog.

The CM ordered to initiate of effective steps to implement the policy on smog.

The cabinet decided to set up an endowment fund with Rs one billion for journalists and their families.

For the School Adoption Programme, it decided to extend the school landscape in the province besides extension in contractual employees of Violence Against Women Centres (VAWC) in Multan.

The appointment of the Chairman and members for the LDA commission was also approved in addition to handing over Haji Abdul Qayyum teaching hospital Sahiwal control from SHC&ME to the P&SHC department.

It also approved Names for presidential and Quaid-i-Azam Police medals.

The cabinet in its 25th meeting decided to establish Mental Health Authority under the Punjab Mental Health Amended Act 2014.

Earlier, the CM was briefed about the development and road network projects of South Punjab while he directed the department concerned to accomplish these at the earliest.

