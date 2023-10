PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday arrived on a day long visit.

The prime minister was received by caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan at helipad.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali welcomed him upon arrival at Governor house Peshawar.

