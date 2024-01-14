Open Menu

Caretaker PM Arrives In Zurich To Participate In WEF Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Caretaker PM arrives in Zurich to participate in WEF meeting

ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived here on Sunday to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to be held from January 15 to 19.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to Geneva Bilal Ahmed, Pakistan's Ambassador to Switzerland Amir Shaukat and high level officials received the prime minister.

In the meeting, the prime minister would deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise”, the Foreign Office Spokesperson wrote her official X account.

PM Kakar would attend three key thematic events on ‘preventing an era of global conflict; restoring faith in the global system and preventing economic fracture’.

On the sidelines of the event, he would also hold meetings with the government and business leaders.

During his visit, Prime Minister Kakar would lead a special “Invest in Pakistan” event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Foreign Office Business Dollar Visit Geneva Lead Switzerland January Sunday Event From Government

Recent Stories

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

55 minutes ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

10 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

19 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

19 hours ago
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

19 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

19 hours ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

19 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

19 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

19 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan