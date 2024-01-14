Caretaker PM Arrives In Zurich To Participate In WEF Meeting
ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived here on Sunday to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to be held from January 15 to 19.
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to Geneva Bilal Ahmed, Pakistan's Ambassador to Switzerland Amir Shaukat and high level officials received the prime minister.
In the meeting, the prime minister would deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise”, the Foreign Office Spokesperson wrote her official X account.
PM Kakar would attend three key thematic events on ‘preventing an era of global conflict; restoring faith in the global system and preventing economic fracture’.
On the sidelines of the event, he would also hold meetings with the government and business leaders.
During his visit, Prime Minister Kakar would lead a special “Invest in Pakistan” event.
