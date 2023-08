Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday here assumed his responsibilities after taking the oath of office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday here assumed his responsibilities after taking the oath of office.

The PM sought briefing from all ministries on important matters.