QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday called the visit of the caretaker prime minister to Quetta as of key importance as saying "the caretaker prime minister is well aware of the problems of Balochistan and he has assured to resolve the issues faced by the people of the province.

" "Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit was a source of happiness, encouragement and strength for the people of Balochistan, he said in a statement issued here.

He said the caretaker prime minister is well aware of the problems of Balochistan and he has assured to resolve the issues as soon as possible by holding briefings on peace and security, ongoing development projects in the province and other related issues.

The chief minister hoped that there will be fruitful progress in the coming days on the long-standing problems of Balochistan.