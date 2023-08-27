Open Menu

Caretaker PM Assures Resolution Of All Issues Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Caretaker PM assures resolution of all issues of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday assured of resolution of all issues of Balochistan province and said that Pakistan's progress and development were linked with the development of the province.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the elders of the province who called on him to felicitate him on assuming the office.

The delegation also extended good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar and Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister said that the government was taking steps, on a priority basis, to enhance foreign investment, industrial and agriculture development, and provision of employment opportunities in the province.

He also assured of providing equal job opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

For the country's progress, the caretaker government would strive to increase the role of Balochistan province through the provision of infrastructure, electricity, water, and all other available resources, he added.

