Caretaker PM calls for fulfilling climate finance commitments  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has thanked the Secretary-General for his unwavering support during last year's floods and for co-hosting the Geneva Conference on Pakistan's Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday stressed the importance of the fulfilment of climate finance commitments made by developed nations to address the grave threat of climate change.

He was talking to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister thanked the Secretary-General for his unwavering support during last year's floods and for co-hosting the Geneva Conference on Pakistan's Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework.

He also apprised him of the newly established Special Investment Facilitation Council, which has the objective of promoting investments into Pakistan for robust economic recovery of country.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Secretary-General's call for global financial transformation to invigorate the Sustainable Development Goals and proposed measures for augmenting the SDG Agenda.

Calling for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recalled India's illegal and unilateral actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The Prime Minister further briefed him regarding India's ongoing human rights violations in IIOJ&K.