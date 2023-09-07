Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ethan Sun informed Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar that Huawei has set up about 100 information technology centers in different universities of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2023) A delegation of Huawei Company, led by its Chief Executive Officer Ethan Sun, called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad and discussed prospects of investment in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ethan Sun informed the Prime Minister that Huawei has set up about 100 information technology centers in different universities of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the company's steps for promotion of information technology in the country.

He welcomed the desire of Huawei to make further investment in Pakistan in the field of information technology.

The Prime Minister also encouraged Huawei to set up a mobile manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Earlier, PM Kakar had called for better coordination among the Federation and the provinces regarding tax documentation.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on Federal board of Revenue and Privatization Division in Islamabad. The Prime Minister said expanding the tax net is among government's priorities. He directed that all relevant institutions should work together for tax reforms.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises should be expedited by fulfilling all legal requirements.

The meeting was apprised that the FBR is determined to meet government's tax collection target of 9415 billion rupees. Moreover, the FBR's database is being linked with other departments to expand tax net.

The meeting was also informed that the Privatization Division is moving in a right direction to improve the efficiency and service delivery of the corporations by harnessing the potential of private sector in this regard.