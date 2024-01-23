Open Menu

Caretaker PM Chairs Federal Cabinet Meeting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 03:28 PM

The sources say that important matters including preparations for safe environment for elections would also be discussed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) A meeting of the Federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

(Developing story)

More Stories From Pakistan