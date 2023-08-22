Caretaker PM directs for immediate rescue of people stuck in chairlift

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the rescue agencies to ensure immediate evacuation of eight school children and teachers stranded in a chairlift in Pashto area of Battagram.

The prime minister has directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and all other relevant rescue agencies to utilize all out resources to ensure safe rescue of the students and teachers.

He also instructed to ensure safety arrangements on all such chairlifts in hilly areas. The prime minister directed to immediately close all such chairlifts that were in poor and dilapidated conditions.