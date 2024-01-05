Open Menu

Caretaker PM Directs To Effectively Highlight Pakistan's Stance On Kashmir Issue At UN

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 05, 2024 | 02:21 PM

The Prime Minister issued these directives while meeting Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, who called on him in Islamabad today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to effectively highlight Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue at the United Nations.

He said identification of opportunities for the economic welfare of the country at the global level should be the topmost priority of all diplomatic representatives of Pakistan.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appreciated Munir Akram for effectively raising Palestine issue at the United Nations.

