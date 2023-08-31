Open Menu

Caretaker PM Directs To Provide Facilities To Overseas Pakistanis At Airports

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar terms overseas Pakistanis precious asset of the country who has a commendable contribution in the economic stability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the Immigration and Customs officials to provide all facilities to overseas Pakistanis at airports.

Chairing a meeting on country's economic situation in Islamabad today, he termed overseas Pakistanis precious asset of the country who has a commendable contribution in the economic stability.

The meeting discussed the progress on barter trade with Iran, rising value of Dollar and the issue of illegal trade of foreign exchange.

The meeting also held consultations to evolve an effective strategy to curb smuggling of various goods.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, gave strict instructions to officials concerned to check smuggling.

The meeting was attended by leading members of country's business and the industrial community, who assured the Prime Minister of their complete support for economic stability of the country.

