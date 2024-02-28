Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday expressing his disapproval over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership’s latest political salvo of writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), termed it ‘highly irresponsible’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday expressing his disapproval over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership’s latest political salvo of writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), termed it ‘highly irresponsible’.

Appearing in a talk show of a private tv channel (Samaa news), the prime minister said the letter was sent at time when the caretaker government had worked significantly for the economic revival with the relevant indicators showing positive trends, besides it achieved different financial targets.

The negotiations with the IMF were in the process for $6 billion Dollars agreement which was important for the economic health of the country, he said, adding moreover, different multilateral agreements were also dependent over it.

He said that there were appropriate forums for the electoral disputes and the PTI’s gesture of writing a letter to the IMF was unjustified and highly irresponsible.

However, he maintained that in the tangible terms, the letter would have no effects, but it would have political costs for the PTI that had a narrative in that regard.

To a question, the caretaker prime minister said that he had appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Baloch missing persons’ case to show that the interim set-up was functioning under a constitutional order.

The court's orders should be respected and he appeared before it to reiterate the same stance and set a precedent, he added.

