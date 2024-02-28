Open Menu

Caretaker PM Disapproves PTI’s Move Of Writing A Letter To IMF

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 11:36 PM

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday expressing his disapproval over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership’s latest political salvo of writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), termed it ‘highly irresponsible’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday expressing his disapproval over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership’s latest political salvo of writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), termed it ‘highly irresponsible’.

Appearing in a talk show of a private tv channel (Samaa news), the prime minister said the letter was sent at time when the caretaker government had worked significantly for the economic revival with the relevant indicators showing positive trends, besides it achieved different financial targets.

The negotiations with the IMF were in the process for $6 billion Dollars agreement which was important for the economic health of the country, he said, adding moreover, different multilateral agreements were also dependent over it.

He said that there were appropriate forums for the electoral disputes and the PTI’s gesture of writing a letter to the IMF was unjustified and highly irresponsible.

However, he maintained that in the tangible terms, the letter would have no effects, but it would have political costs for the PTI that had a narrative in that regard.

To a question, the caretaker prime minister said that he had appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Baloch missing persons’ case to show that the interim set-up was functioning under a constitutional order.

The court's orders should be respected and he appeared before it to reiterate the same stance and set a precedent, he added.

\More

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Missing Persons Same Islamabad High Court TV Government Agreement Billion Court

Recent Stories

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

4 seconds ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

5 seconds ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

7 seconds ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

9 seconds ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

12 minutes ago
 PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand i ..

PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation

12 minutes ago
Secretary Health for provision of medical faciliti ..

Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar

12 minutes ago
 PSL 9:  Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Kara ..

PSL 9:  Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings

25 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz S ..

Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif

18 minutes ago
 Independent assembly members joined PML-N uncondit ..

Independent assembly members joined PML-N unconditionally: Shehbaz

18 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bi ..

Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bilawal, Zardari: Murad Shah

18 minutes ago
 SPO announces successful completion of 30 years of ..

SPO announces successful completion of 30 years of dedicated services

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan