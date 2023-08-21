Open Menu

Caretaker PM Distributes Cheques Among Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Caretaker PM distributes cheques among affectees

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar distributed cheques of financial assistance on Monday among the Christian families, affected due to the Jaranwala incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar distributed cheques of financial assistance on Monday among the Christian families, affected due to the Jaranwala incident.

At a formal ceremony, arranged at the Canal Road Jaranwala, he gave away cheques to members of 25 affected families, and a Christian girl, who had complained that her dowry was burnt in riots.

The cheque beneficiaries were: Abid Masih, Shafqat Hayay, Marthan Anayat, Elyas Masih, Irshad Masih, Zeeshan Masih, Shehzad Masih, Nadeem Masih, Parvaiz Masih, Rizwan Masih, Abid Masih, Sarfraz Masih, Rauf Masih, Faiz Masih, Shah Zaib Masih, Shafiq Masih, Javaid Jan, Robin Gosh, Siraj Masih, Shehzad Anjum, Ahsan Afzal, Sehat Masih, Nisar Masih and Babar Masih.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Riots Road Jaranwala Christian

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police off ..

Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police officers

6 minutes ago
 Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 di ..

Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 districts

6 minutes ago
 FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

6 minutes ago
 EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro ..

EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro

6 minutes ago
 FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

6 minutes ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Cent ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Centre ceremony 2023

21 minutes ago
69 power pilferers nabbed in a day

69 power pilferers nabbed in a day

57 seconds ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

59 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at UOS

21 minutes ago
 Active info system directed to evacuate people fro ..

Active info system directed to evacuate people from flooded areas

1 minute ago
 Sarwat Gillani alludes to potential creation of he ..

Sarwat Gillani alludes to potential creation of her own political party in futur ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's message to his team: ..

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's message to his team: ‘Believe in yourself’

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan