Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphasized on educating the youth about rich Islamic history and culture through documentaries to combat Islamophobia.

Talking to Imam-e-Kaaba Professor Dr. Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid in Islamabad today, he called for broadcasting these documentaries in different languages to spread the true essence of islam in every nook and corner of the world.

The Prime Minister also strongly condemned the oppression of Palestinians in Gaza and the indiscriminate killing of children.

Expressing complete solidarity with the people of Palestine, he called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He also emphasized the establishment of relief routes for delivering aid to Gaza.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar commended the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for sending a clear message of unconditional support for the Palestinians through the Islamic leadership conference on the situation in Gaza.

Talking about Pakistan-Saudi relations, the Prime Minister said the two countries share historical and longstanding fraternal ties based on shared beliefs, destinies, and strong cultural foundations.

He said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Saudi cooperation in the progress of education and health sectors in Pakistan.

He highlighted the care provided by the Saudi Government to Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also welcomed the establishment of a news agency from the platform of the Islamic Cooperation Organization.

Speaking on the occasion, the Imam-e-Kaaba praised significant role of the Pakistani workforce in the development and prosperity of Saudi Arabia.

He highlighted the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Dr Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid emphasized the importance of education of the new generation as per Islamic values.

He also expressed gratitude for the splendid hospitality extended by Pakistan.