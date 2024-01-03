Open Menu

Caretaker PM Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Kerman Terrorist Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks in Kerman an area located in Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks in Kerman an area located in Iran.

On X, the prime minister said that Pakistan condemned this heinous act and stood in solidarity with Iran.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Iranian government and the people at this difficult time,” he further posted.

According to global media outlets and Iranian state media reports, at least 103 people were killed by two bomb explosions near the tomb of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on his 4th anniversary.

A large number of people were also wounded when the blasts hit a procession near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque located in the southern city of Kerman.

