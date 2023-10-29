Open Menu

Caretaker PM Felicitates Turkiye On 100th Republic Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday extended his heartiest felicitations to Turkiye on the celebrations of the 100th Republic Day.

The prime minister, on X posted that Pakistan and Turkiye were celebrating a century of Turkish resilience and progress and cherishing the unique bond their nations shared.

“Looking forward to enhancing our collaboration and wishing Turkiye more prosperity in the years to come. Yasasin Pakistan- Türkiye Kardesligi!” he further added.

The caretaker prime minister also quoted a video message uploaded by the Anadolu Ajansi, Turkish state news agency.

In his message, the prime minister, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, extended the heartiest felicitation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the brotherly people of Turkiye on the historic occasion of 100th Republic Day.

The prime minister said that it gave him immense pleasure to underscore that this historic and unparalleled bonds of brotherhood had transformed into ever-growing strategic partnership.

“This strategic partnership is not only a source of strength for the people of the both countries, but also a contributing factor to the peace, prosperity and stability of our region, undergoing unprecedented transformation,” he added.

The prime minister further said that on this special day, he expressed his sincere admiration for the progress, Turkiye achieved and his confidence in its bright future ahead.

He prayed that the next century be filled with even greater accomplishments, prosperity and unity for the people of brotherly Turkiye.

