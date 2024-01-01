Caretaker PM for legal proceedings against hoarders of urea fertilizer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that enough urea fertilizer was available in the country to meet requirements and directed for initiation of legal proceedings against those involved in its hoarding and illegal profiteering.

He said that those exploiting farmers by urea fertilizer hoarding would not be spared.

The prime minister chaired a meeting over the availability of urea fertilizer in the country. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali, Caretaker Minister for National food Security Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik, Caretaker Minister for Trade Dr Gohar Ejaz, caretaker chief ministers and relevant officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Addressing the participants, the caretaker prime minister directed for easier and trouble-free supply of fertilizer to farmers and asked for strict supervision over its demand and supply.

He also directed the relevant Federal ministries to ensure their assistance to the provincial governments in the action taken to control the issue of hoarding by providing details about the demand and supply of fertilizer.

The meeting was apprised that for the buffer stock, a total of 2 million metric tons of urea would be imported.