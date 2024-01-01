Open Menu

Caretaker PM For Legal Proceedings Against Hoarders Of Urea Fertilizer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Caretaker PM for legal proceedings against hoarders of urea fertilizer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that enough urea fertilizer was available in the country to meet requirements and directed for initiation of legal proceedings against those involved in its hoarding and illegal profiteering.

He said that those exploiting farmers by urea fertilizer hoarding would not be spared.

The prime minister chaired a meeting over the availability of urea fertilizer in the country. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali, Caretaker Minister for National food Security Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik, Caretaker Minister for Trade Dr Gohar Ejaz, caretaker chief ministers and relevant officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Addressing the participants, the caretaker prime minister directed for easier and trouble-free supply of fertilizer to farmers and asked for strict supervision over its demand and supply.

He also directed the relevant Federal ministries to ensure their assistance to the provincial governments in the action taken to control the issue of hoarding by providing details about the demand and supply of fertilizer.

The meeting was apprised that for the buffer stock, a total of 2 million metric tons of urea would be imported.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Media Million

Recent Stories

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s n ..

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130

1 hour ago
 Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry thi ..

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

2 hours ago
 Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

3 hours ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

4 hours ago
ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan