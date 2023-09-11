Caretaker PM for necessary arrangements ahead of Hajj 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed the Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and the secretary to finalize arrangements ahead of the coming season of Hajj, under their supervision.

The prime minister chaired a preparatory meeting regarding the Hajj 2024. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, secretary and other relevant authorities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also asked for setting up a committee to review the Hajj arrangements and opined that there should be no compromise over the arrangements for the pilgrims.

The prime minister directed for submission of a comprehensive report over complaints of the pilgrims related to the Hajj 2023.

A directive was also issued to the relevant ministry and the Ministry of Information Technology for the launch of a mobile application and website for offering facilitation and registration of complaints for the intending pilgrims in the upcoming season through their joint collaboration.

PM Kakar also directed for constitution of a reforms committee to submit a report regarding complaints about the private Hajj companies with suggestions.

There was need to keep a vigil on the private Hajj companies so that the pilgrims sent by them should not face any difficulties, he added.

During the meeting, the caretaker prime minister also asked the minister and the secretary to personally visit Saudi Arabia, supervise the arrangements for the upcoming Hajj 2024 and submit a comprehensive report in that regard.