Caretaker PM grieved over death of Maulana Jameel’s son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Asim Jameel, son of Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Expressing his condolence, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.