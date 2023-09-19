Open Menu

Caretaker PM In New York To Represent Pakistan At UNGA Session Beginning Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2023 | 12:35 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will address session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has arrived in New York to represent Pakistan at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly beginning today.

He will address session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

In his address, the Prime Minister will outline Pakistan's perspective on a range of regional and global issues, including Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is amongst the longstanding unresolved items on the UN Agenda.

He will also elaborate on the significant measures being taken by the government to consolidate Pakistan's economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and external investments.

During his stay, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the session. He will also attend an important conference on climate change.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks.

