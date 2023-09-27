Open Menu

Caretaker PM Interacts With Students At Oxford Union

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2023 | 11:48 AM

Caretaker PM interacts with students at Oxford Union

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes questions from the University students, connecting with the next generation of leaders and scholars.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar interacted with the students at Oxford Union today and spoke in detail on country's economy, politics, security, and relations with neighbours.

On this occasion, Oxford Union President Disha Hegde moderated an interactive Question and Answer' session with the Prime Minister.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took questions from the University students, connecting with the next generation of leaders and scholars.

He signed the Visitors' Book, recognizing the institution's pivotal role in shaping global discourse and leadership.

Earlier, he also visited the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, where he was received by the Centre's Director Dr Farhan Ahmad Nizami.

The Prime Minister made a tour of the Centre and was briefed on efforts to promote intercultural understanding and the study of Islamic civilization.

The event marked a significant moment of intellectual exchange and dialogue, highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment to fostering global partnerships and intellectual growth.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Oxford Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan cricket team departs for ICC World Cup 20 ..

Pakistan cricket team departs for ICC World Cup 2023 in India

18 minutes ago
 GPSSA reviews investment performance reports until ..

GPSSA reviews investment performance reports until 2023

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Arab Media Award ceremo ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Arab Media Award ceremony held at 21st Arab Media For ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University inaugurates region’s first-ev ..

Khalifa University inaugurates region’s first-ever advanced lab for marine stu ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

3 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

10 hours ago
 Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Ab ..

Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s vision inspired the wor ..

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s vision inspired the world: Mona Al Marri

11 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featur ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featuring GCC Secretary General

12 hours ago
 Speaker of FNC, Chairman of State Duma review stre ..

Speaker of FNC, Chairman of State Duma review strengthening cooperation

13 hours ago
 Over 5.7 million employees subscribed to Unemploym ..

Over 5.7 million employees subscribed to Unemployment Insurance Scheme: MoHRE

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan