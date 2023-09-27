Caretaker PM interacts with students at Oxford Union

(@Abdulla99267510)

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes questions from the University students, connecting with the next generation of leaders and scholars.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar interacted with the students at Oxford Union today and spoke in detail on country's economy, politics, security, and relations with neighbours.

On this occasion, Oxford Union President Disha Hegde moderated an interactive Question and Answer' session with the Prime Minister.

He signed the Visitors' Book, recognizing the institution's pivotal role in shaping global discourse and leadership.

Earlier, he also visited the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, where he was received by the Centre's Director Dr Farhan Ahmad Nizami.

The Prime Minister made a tour of the Centre and was briefed on efforts to promote intercultural understanding and the study of Islamic civilization.

The event marked a significant moment of intellectual exchange and dialogue, highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment to fostering global partnerships and intellectual growth.