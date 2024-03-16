Caretaker PM Kakar Submits Nomination Papers For Senate Seat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Former Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar on Saturday submitted nomination papers for the vacant senate seats from Balochistan.
The Election Commission Balochistan chapter said that submission of nomination papers is underway as Saturday is the last day to submit the papers.
“On behalf of PM Kakar, Senator Danesh Kumar submitted the nomination papers, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesman said.
It may be recalled that eleven seats of Balochistan province are lying vacant in the senate for which, as per ECP, polling is set to take place on 2 April.
The members of the Balochistan Assembly will have the authority to elect 11 Senators, comprising seven for general seats, two for women, and two for technocrats.
APP/ask.
